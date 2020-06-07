Is Anybody Listening ?

Qazigund locality road in dilapidated condition

The road connecting Berigam to Bonigam in Qazigund is in the dilapidated condition. It takes more than 45 minutes to cover the distance of five km due to the worsening condition of the road stretch.

The road is so rough that commuters are forced to take alternate routes to reach their respective distance. We have a number of times raised this issue with the authorities concerned but it seems that our grievances have fallen on the deaf ears as nothing concrete has been done to repair this road of vital importance. We now appeal the authorities again to end our sufferings at an earliest.

Through Rayees Ahmad Kumar

Nowgam-Khawajapora road in shambles

The road connecting Nowgam with Khawajapora in Srinagar is in shambles for past more than two years. Despite knocking the doors of authorities concerned repeatedly, nothing has been done to repair this two km stretch of road, from JamiaChowk to Qadeem Masjid which also connects the locality to the highway.

The condition of the road has deteriorated to the extent that people have stopped to ply their vehicles on this route road. We feel helpless as our plea to redress the genuine demand has fallen on deaf ears. We appeal to the authorities concerned to look into our demand and save us from further agony.

Residents

Appointees seek regularization of jobs

We the employees working in the water testing laboratories across Kashmir under a centrally sponsored scheme appeal to the authorities to regularize our services. We have been working at the posts for the past more than seven years and performing our job with dedication.

But we are being paid meager wages and no job policy has been formulated for us till date, due to which we are facing mental agony, as our future is at stake. We appeal to the J&K Lt Governor, and other authorities to consider our plea and formulate a job policy or extend the benefits of SRO 255 to us as well. Till the job policy is formulated, enhancement of monthly wages my kindly be recommended as per NRDWP guidelines at an earliest, so that our sufferings would be mitigated.

Aspirants

Poor mobile service irks Kupwara villagers

We the residents of Villagam, Amdarpora in Kupwara appeal to the authorities of mobile network companies Jio and Airtel to improve the services in our area. There is an erratic service in our areas despite the fact that we are paying our bills to both the companies on time. At times we have to move out in fields to make call which is sheer injustice with us. We appeal to both the companies to set up towers in our area and redress our long pending demand.

Residents through Malik Reyaz