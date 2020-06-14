Is Anybody Listening ?

Local sand extractors seek restoration of contract

We the sand extractors from different parts of Kashmir appeal to the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu to issue necessary orders to restrain officials from snatching our livelihood. The extraction of sand from river Jhelum has been our source of livelihood since decades. All of the sudden, the authorities have refused to accept royalty from us and we are not allowed to extract sand from river beds.

The move has affected thousands of families in Kashmir. We have been told that all contracts for sand extraction were being allotted to people who can invest crores of rupees in one go. We are small-time sand extractors and cannot participate in these huge bids. Thus, we fear all bids will be allotted to outsiders and the locals will be rendered jobless.

Sand extractors through Bashir Malik

G’bl residents demand macadamization of road

We the residents of Gandabal here appeal Roads and Buildings (R&B) department to widen the link road connecting our locality with Padshahibagh.

The authorities continue to shelve our long pending demand to widen the road link to provide relief to people living in the area. Presently, a narrower and dilapidated road connects the locality to adjoining areas. In winters, the road remains almost inaccessible as it turns into a cesspool. We appeal R&B Chief Engineer Sami Arif to personally look into the matter and get our long pending grievance redressed.

Residents through Javaid Bhat

Nowgam Colony demand additional transformer

We the residents of Salafi Colony, Nowgam want to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the erratic power supply to our area.

We have been suffering for the last two years owing to non-allocation of an additional transformer to the locality. Obver the past few years, a number of new households have come up in the locality which in turn has led to overloading of the existing transformer, resulting in frequent snapping of power supply.

We appeal to the authorities of the power department to allocate an additional transformer to our locality address the power woes.

Residents

Soiteng residents appeal district admin

We the residents of Syed Abad, Soiteng appeal the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to fulfill the assurances which were made to us during Back to Village programme in 2019, related to development works in the area.

We apprised the visiting officers during the programme about the need for construction of a public park and additional two power transformers for smooth supply of electricity as number of residential houses have increased manifold for the past few years.

Some funds meant for development of our area have been allegedly diverted for other works. We request the Deputy Commissioner to personally look into the matter and get the assurances fulfilled.

Residents through

Ghulam Hassan Bhat

Downtown areas face water shortage

We the residents of Zaina Kadal, Khankahi Moulla, Bohri Kadal and Chalpan Kocha localities are facing acute water shortage for the past several weeks. We have taken up the matter with authorities concerned repeatedly, but each time our pleas fell on deaf ears.

We appeal to the Chief Engineer PHE to look into the matter and direct the authorities concerned to restore water supply to the affected areas.

Residents

Dangiwacha-Pazwaporal road in dilapidated condition

The Dangiwacha-Pazwaporal road connecting 60 villages is in dilapidated condition, giving tough time to the commuters. The entire stretch of road is dotted with potholes, making the journey a back-breaking exercise.

Sometime ago the vehicular movement on the road was also restricted due to its degraded condition. The 40-minutes journey on the road stretch takes around two hours owing to the pathetic condition of the road. We have many a time appealed the authorities at R& for repair of the road, but to no avail. While government has started macdamisation of roads in different parts of Kashmir, this road has been again ignored. We appeal to the Chief engineer R&B to visit the area personally and look for himself the condition of the road. We hope our grievances will be taken not of and authorites will approve repairing of the road to provide relief to us

Through Imtiyaz Rasool Ganai