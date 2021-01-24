Is Anybody Listening ?

Lasjan- Padshahi Baghi road in shambles

We, the residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Padshahi Bagh and Mehjoor Nagar, Srinagar, are facing a lot of hardships due to the dilapidated condition of road stretch from Lasjan to Padshahi Bagh with authorities failing to undertake the repairing work. The road stretch is full of potholes causing massive inconvenience to the travellers. The authorities have been unable to macadamise the road during last summer due to the reasons best known to them. The least that can be done at this moment is to fill the potholes so that the inconvenience caused to the general public can be avoided. The roads in the area are in shabby condition, and travelling proves to be a back-breaking experience for the travellers and causes damages to the vehicles. Recently, the PHE department installed new water supply pipes on the sidelines of the main road, but unfortunately, the pipes can be seen above the ground, causing hindrance in traffic movement. In addition to this, the road stretch has seen a huge rush of vehicular traffic in the last three years as it has become a vital link road for traffic coming from south Kashmir. Traffic authorities are seen diverting traffic from Pantha Chowk via Lasjan-Padshahi Bagh which has added to the vehicular movement in the area. We request the authorities to take action at the earliest.

Dilawar Rashid Bhat

“Restrict movement of trucks in Malabagh”

We, the residents of Malabagh, Usmaanabad link road, Acha Bagh, Hafiz Bagh of Srinagar city, are facing a lot of problems because of the trucks which have to go Zakura but take the Usmaan Abad road link road, Acha bagh. The road has got deep cracks. The residential houses have developed cracks too. They Carry Building Material to Dal areas via this area. We know our area is in a developmental stage and construction is taking place at a rapid pace, but that does not mean tipper /trucks will follow wrong routes and ply during day and night. They tipper drivers are being allowed towards the city and are advised to take the route via Mala Bagh which is already congested and adds more to traffic Jam. We now request the concerned authorities to kindly allow them from Gulab bagh via Zukura for interior colonies.

Residents

Macadamize road in Usmanabad, Maloora

We, the residents of Usmanabad, Maloora, Srinagar, are facing a lot of hardships due to under repaired road. For the past many years, this road is in shambles. This causes a lot on inconvenience to the residents, especially in winters and rainy season. We request the concerned authorities to macadamize the road as soon as possible.

Mahiya Farooq, Resident

Gulberg Colony residents aghast over increasing dog population

We, the residents of Gulberg Colony, Hyderpora, are facing trouble while walking on roads due to the growing population of dogs. Therefore, we appeal to the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to do take immediate action in this regard.

Residents of Gulberg Colony Hyderpora, Srinagar

Electricity shortage in Mirpora, Panzinara irks residents

We, the residents of Mirpora, Panzinara, Srinagar, are facing power shortage since the onset of winters. We had protested a couple of times to raise the concern to the higher authorities but they have not taken any action yet. This has caused lot of inconvenience, especially to the businessmen and students. We request the higher authorities to look into the matter at the earliest.

Residents

Restore basic facilities in Kulgam, Shopian

We, the residents of district Kulgam and Shopian, are facing a lot of hardships due to non-availability of transport, clearance of roads, and drinking portable water. The district administration of Kulgam and Shopian again failed to restore the essential services of the common people. We request the concerned authorities to restore basic facilities as early as possible.

Luqman Ahmad Wani

Appeal to JKBOSE authorities

I had passed class 12th examination in 2018, and then I had applied for examination of my additional subject with biannual students. I was supposed to appear for this examination of in March 2019, but due to current pandemic, our examination got postponed. Then in September 2019, the JKBOSE announced that those who have passed three or more subjects are promoted by taking the mean of other subjects. As I had passed five subjects, the marks of my sixth subject were alloted by taking the mean of the other five subjects. I received my marks card in September 2020 and moved to Kota Rajasthan for preparation of JEE Mains 2021. Now after nearly four months, JKBOSE issued a notice cancelling the results of those candidates who had passed additional subject. I am taking coaching for upcoming JEE Mains 2021 in Kota, Rajasthan and now the board is asking me to appear in the examination. I have also set Kota city as my examination centre for upcoming JEE. There are hundreds of students who are facing the same problem. I request the concerned authorities to take notice of our situation and take immediate action in this regard.

Student

Overcharging by Bharat Fiber installers in Ganderbal

We, the inhabitants of Ganderbal, would like to draw the attention of higher authorities to the overcharging by Bharat Fiber installers in out district. This has caused a lot of inconvenience to the residents who had installed Bharat Fiber. We now request the BSNL authorities to look into the matter.

Residents

Aspirants for translation assistant post seek exam

We, the aspirants for the post of translation assistant advertised by SKUAST-K under the advertisement notice number 03 of 2019, dated 08/03/2019, are still waiting for its written test. We request the concerned authorities to kindly upload the syllabus so that we can prepare well for the examination.

Aspirants