Is Anybody Listening ?

Eidgah residents demand sumo services

We, the inhabitants of SayedPora, Eidgah, Srinagar, want to bring to the notice of the concerned authorities that we have been suffering because of the non-availability of Sumo services in our area. Jahangir Chowk bound buses to pass by after long intervals, which causes a great deal of problems to the people in the vicinity who keep waiting for hours together to board the bus that too full of passengers. The school-going children are worst affected as they have to wait for hours to catch the bus. We, therefore, request the concerned authorities to get the problem resolved by facilitating the Sumo service in our locality as soon as possible.

Residents

Address the grievance of NET/SET/PhD aspirants

We, the NET/SET/PhD aspirants, want to bring to the notice of concerned authorities that as per new guidelines by J&K Higher Education (58-Jk(HE) of 2021), “a teaching assistant has to be hired only when lecturer with eligibility criteria -NET/SET/PhD is not available” ( one of the clauses from the order), but to our utter surprise and shock, the merit lists prepared does not follow the said criteria. A single merit list has been prepared for both lecturer and teaching assistant posts, with teaching assistants ranking higher in merit than lecturers given their experience when they are not even eligible for higher education as per the UGC guidelines. This is highly unacceptable and is injustice with candidates who are qualified for higher education and are unemployed. We request the J&K higher education department to look into the matter and ensure that justice prevails.

NET/SET/SLET Aspirants,

Academic arrangement 2021

ITI students demand online classes

We, the ITI Srinagar students, demand suspension of regular classwork and want to study via online mode due to increasing cases of COVID-19. It is pertinent that thousands of students are studying in different ITIs in J&K as we are also vulnerable to COVID-19. We request the authorities to intervene so that we can continue our education without harming our health.

Students

Shortage of electricity in Kulgam, Shopian villages

We, the villagers of district Kulgam and Shopian, face a lot of problems due to the non-availability of electricity. In this holy month of Ramadan, we receive only 5-7 hours of electricity. We request the concerned authorities to immediately look into the matter and provide electricity at least 12-14 hours a day so that people may not suffer during this holy month.

Wani Luqman

Erratic power supply irks Batamaloo residents

We, the citizens of Srinagar especially Batamaloo area, are suffering because of erratic and inadequate electricity supply. We request the concerned department to look into the matter and redress our grievance at the earliest.

Farooq Masoodi

Redress the grievance of the residents of Harwan

We, the inhabitants of Gandital and Dardekhawar (Harwan Srinagar), are facing a lot of inconveniences. In this modern era where the world has become a global village, we still lack road connectivity, proper water supply and electricity connection. The road connecting Gandital with Dardekhawar is yet to be macadamized. The water pipelines are haphazardly embedded in the middle of the road link. Also, the bridge across the NalaMaloor is probably the narrowest one in Srinagar. Further, we are facing tremendous hardships due to poor electricity connection. We are suffering, and our problems worsen during harsh winters. We had already forwarded our grievances to both Back to Village Programs, but no action has been taken yet. It s our humble request to District Administration Srinagar to please look into the matter and further direct the concerned authorities for the speedy redressal of our grievances.

Residents

Introduce skill development in the school curriculum

We, the students of Jammu and Kashmir, want the introduction of skill education in the school curriculum. The current education system is more focused on theoretical subjects, and skill development is needed so that the students will be able to earn something in future. It will act as a helping hand for them. We request the authorities to ensure that these subjects are introduced at the earliest so that there is a ray of hope for the students.

Shahid Shamshad Kumar

Student

Macadamize Dangiwacha-Pazwalpora road

We, the residents of Dangiwacha, would like to bring to the notice of concerned authorities the dilapidated condition of the road from Dangiwacha to Pazwalpora. This road is full of potholes making driving very difficult. We request the R&B department to macadamize the said as soon as possible.

Residents

Conduct the literary test for the left out aspirants of the warder posts

We, the left out aspirants in the literacy test of the warder posts who have already qualified physical/outdoor tests for the same posts in the year 2010, notified by the J&K Prisons Department in the advertisement notification No: 539 of 2005 Dated: 28/08/2005, have been waiting since long for the department to conduct the aforesaid mentioned test.

Now, we once again make a fervent appeal to the concerned selection committee to look into the matter and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

President of the left out aspirants, J&K and Ladakh

NEET aspirants demand more centres in Kashmir division

On 23 Feb 2021 at 3:00 pm, NBE released the application forms for NEET PG 2021, following which the centres in Kashmir ran out in less than 24 hrs the very next day on 24 Feb around noon. So the majority of students had to choose Jammu as their exam centre. We had raised the issue of travelling amidst the pandemic and the risks associated with it in addition to the cost of travelling and accommodation. The board should have considered the number of medical colleges in Kashmir and the students studying here, plus the FMGEs and droppers, which are expected to be there every year. However, the board failed to do so and disproportionately provided more centres in the Jammu division.

Following which we had to book our air tickets and hotel accommodations.

This costed us around 15000. Already the exam fees this year was raised to 5000. So in total, this costed us around 20k, which is roughly our stipend of 2 months.

On 12 April 2021, we were supposed to download our admit cards for the said exam but later, the admit card release was delayed to April 14. A day after we received our admit cards and left for Jammu, the exam was again untimely delayed. Now that the exam has been postponed and further dates will not be decided before the 1st week of June, the NBE has more than sufficient time to increase the number of centres in Kashmir or else the students will have to suffer the same problems again in June and spend another 15 to 20k. We request the government to look into the matter so that our problems are mitigated.

NEET PG aspirants