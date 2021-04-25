Is anybody listening?

Repair Waza Kocha lane in Fateh Kadal

We, the residents of the Waza Kocha area of Fateh Kadal, Srinagar, are suffering because of the dilapidated condition of the road in our lane. This road has caused immense inconvenience to us. It gets filled with rainwater whenever it rains for a longer duration. Walking on this road has become difficult for the residents. We request the concerned authorities to repair our lane as soon as possible.

Towsheeq Lateef Bhat, Resident

Poor Jio connectivity in Champora, Kupwara

We, the residents of Wani Mohalla, Champora, Kupwara, are facing a lot of problems due to poor jio network in our area. The students are suffering because they cannot attend their virtual classes on time. We now request the concerned authorities to redress our grievance immediately.

Residents

Repair Panzinara- Mirgund road

We, the inhabitants of Rambir Grah and Panzinara, Srinagar, would like to bring to the notice of concerned authorities the dilapidated condition of the road from Panzinara to Mirgund. This road is full of potholes making it very difficult to drive in this road. We request the district administration to macadamize the said as soon as possible.

Advocate Hajatullah Mohidin, Representative of both the villages

Residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Rawalpora demand macadamization of road

We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Rawalpora, Srinagar, have been suffering for the past six months due to the damaged road in our locality. The road was dug up late last year for the construction of drainage. The work continued for many months at a snail’s pace and left the road non-motorable. The condition of the road is still bad and has resulted in damage to vehicles and a risk to bike riders. Despite reminding the contractor several times, the road is not being repaired to make it motorable.

The concerned authorities are requested to look into the matter and pass the necessary directions to end the suffering of people living in the area.

Residents

Macadamize road from Hamdaniya Colony to Khomeini Chowk, Bemina

We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, appeal the R&B department to repair the road from Hamdaniya Colony to Khomeini Chowk, Bemina. The roads have been battered after recent rains. We request the concerned authorities to initiate macadamization of this road as soon as possible.

Abrar Hyderi, Resident, Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina