Is Anybody Listening?

Rekha Chowk, Batamaloo residents, demand macadamization of interior roads

The workshop owners and shopkeepers of Rekha Chowk, Batamaloo, Srinagar, are suffering because of the dilapidated condition of interior roads. This causes a lot of inconvenience to them as their business is severely impacted by the poor state of the roads. The R&B department is requested to look into the matter and macadamize the roads as soon as possible.

Fayaz Ahmad Khan,

Shah Faisal Abad, Batamaloo

Sheikh Mohalla residents demand proper drainage system

We, the residents of Sheikh Mohalla, Soura, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to a lack of a proper drainage system in the area. We are unable to venture out of our homes because of this. We now request the authorities to look into the matter and ensure that our genuine demands are fulfilled.

Khan Khalid,

Resident

NIT, Srinagar research scholars demand fellowship

We, the research scholars of the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar are without fellowship since march 2021. We have submitted our fellowship details well on time, and the same has already been approved by our respective supervisors, head of the department, and other concerned officials. Despite all this, the institute is not releasing our fellowship citing the lack of funds as the reason. The same institute, a few months back, had advised all the departments and scholars to submit their monthly details on time so that the fellowship will get released on time. We are in dire need of monetary help in this pandemic, but our institute is not addressing our grievance. We once again request the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve our grievance at the earliest.

Research scholar

Address the grievance of B.E. 8th-Semester students

We, the students of B.E. 8th semester, Jammu University, had requested the concerned authorities of Jammu University several times to take an early action over the issue faced by the B.E 8th-semester students during the conduction of online examination of B.E 8th- semester on Sep-Oct 2020, due to some technical glitches. Despite submitting our responses successfully we were marked as absent in the results. At that time of the pandemic, we could not directly register our grievances effectively, but still few of us registered our problems in a written application in the office of the controller of examination Jammu University and Dean, Faculty of the Engineering University of Jammu.

We had requested them to conduct our papers online as early as possible, but they rejected our demands, and we were told that our exams would be conducted offline in February, but we were disappointed at the way things have turned out. The supplementary exams of B.E 8th semester before Covid-19 were conducted immediately after the result of the B.E 8th-semester regular session. The valuable time of the B.E students has already been wasted due to the pandemic, and the degrees have been delayed. After wasting our 5 to 6 months, the notification was issued for examination of B.E 8TH semester via offline mode but was postponed twice, first was from April 07, 2021, and the second time when our paper was from 03, May 2021 has further got delayed due to 2nd wave of COVID 19.

All other universities are conducting exams through online mode; even the Jammu university is also conducting all other engineering exams(3,5,7 semester) online except B.E 8th semester.

Neither we can apply for various jobs advertised by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir from time to time, nor we can take admission for higher studies. Ministry of Education India has also directed central funded institutions to postpone all offline examination till 31 May 2021. We have contacted the Jammu university via mail and requested them to conduct our exams via online mode so that our time is not wasted again. However, they do not reply to our grievance. We once again request the university to consider our demands so that we complete our degrees on time.

The Engineering Students of GCET, YCET, MBS, BCET, MIET Engineering colleges, Jammu

Complete Macadamization in Hamadania Colony

This is to bring to the attention of the concerned authorities that the people living in the Hamdania colony, Rawalpora, are suffering due to incomplete drainage work that has left the road unmotorable. The work was started about six months back and then left midway; the work should have been completed so that the road could be macadamized at the earliest. However, it has been over two months since the work has been stopped, and there are no signs of its resumption anytime soon. People have to suffer a lot due to incomplete drainage work and bad condition of the road. It is hoped that the executing agency will be directed to finish the work soon.

Tariq Ahmad

Resident

GulabBagh residents demand repair of roads

We, the inhabitants of Bagh I Usman Colony near R P School, GulabBagh Srinagar, have brought to the notice of the administration several times the dilapidated condition of the road of our colony. However, nothing has been done so far. Last year we had also approached the concerned through the government program “My town my pride”, but still nothing had been done. We, once again, request the contact authorities to repair the road without any delay as the residents are suffering.

Inhabitants

Residents demand repair of GogjiBagh road

We, the residents of GogjiBagh, New Convent lane, have been suffering for the past one year due to the highly dilapidated road in our locality. This road is one of the main busy roads, but it has been left non-motorable. The condition of this road is really bad and has resulted in damage to the vehicles and the bike riders. Despite a lot of reminders to the authorities, there’s been no positive response. We once again request the concerned authorities to kindly look into the matter and get the road repaired as soon as possible.

NIFT students demand fee relaxation

We, students of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar, have been asked by the college to pay tuition fees along with late fee in the middle of the pandemic. We are being pressured to pay the fee when the whole country is going through a crisis. We had requested the concerned authorities to look into the matter, but nothing has been done so far. The college has threatened us that if we do not make the payment , we will not be allowed to join online classes. Many students are facing psychological stress because of the financial condition during these difficult times. We once again appeal to the college authorities to consider our situation as not every student can afford to pay the fee in this crisis.

NIFT students