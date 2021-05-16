Is Anybody Listening ?

Repair the road from RambirGrah to Panzinara

We, the residents of RambirGrah and Panzinara, Srinagar, have been suffering for the last four years because of the dilapidated condition of the road in our villages. This road has caused immense inconvenience to all of us. It gets filled with rainwater whenever it rains. Walking on this road has become very difficult for the residents. We request the district administration to repair the road immediately so that our problems are mitigated.

Advocate HajatullahMohidin, Representative of both the villages

Students of integrated 7th semester at Cluster University demand online examinations

We, the students of integrated 7th semester batch 2017 of Cluster University, Srinagar, are in depression as we are losing our academic year due to the negligence from the university. Our 7th semester had started in June 2020, and according to UGU, it was scheduled to end in December 2020, but even in May 2021, we are still in the same semester.

Now we request the administration of Cluster University, Srinagar, to conduct our semester exam through online mode as soon as possible so that we can start with the next semester without wasting any time.

Students

Budshah Nagar residents demand removal of dumping spot

We, the people of Shah- E- Jeelani Colony and Irm Lane, are facing a lot of problems because of a garbage collection spot on the main road of Budshah Nagar, Natipora.The said spot not only blocks traffic but also creates a lot of nuisance when garbage collectors form groups. SMC dozers have already broken the walls of the neighbourhood and lit a fire, making the society around choke with fumes.

The dozers also create traffic mess during the early hours of the day.

The garbage lying around attract dogs, who have dominated this place and have made this road inaccessible to the community.

So far, more than five grievance complaints are lodged at the governor’s portal, but no action has been taken. We once again request the department to remove the dumping spot from the main road and give people around some breathing space.

Eeshan

Garkote, Uri residents demand Airtel connectivity

We, the residents of Garkote, Uri, are facing a lot of problems due to the non-availability of the Airtel network in our area. The students are suffering because they cannot attend their virtual classes. We had requested the concerned authorities on various occasions, but no action has been taken yet. We once again request them to redress our grievance on a priority basis.

Mubashir

Residents of Kulgam, Shopian villages demand macadamization of roads

We, the residents of Kaprin, Kanjiullar, Hariwath, Pariwan, Shehpora, Gadihama, Arreh, Pardarpora, Bumbarth and adjacent villages of district Kulgam and Shopian are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the pathetic condition of our roads. We had requested the concerned authorities number of times to widen and macadamize our roads, but they did not take any action. We once again request the concerned department to look into the matter and initiate macadamization and widening of roads in our areas.

Wani Luqman

Citizens worried as they receive no confirmation for vaccination

I, on behalf of several other people, would like to highlight an issue regarding the ongoing vaccination drive in Srinagar. I along with my brother got the first dose of Covaxin on 03/05/21 at Govt. Girls’ Higher Secondary School Batmaloo. I have yet to recieve the vaccination certificate or the confirmation SMS that contains the link to download the same.

As a result I cannot book the slot for my second dose nor can I travel out of the country without the certificate that is essential for travel and entry to my college that is soon bound to reopen.

I talked to many recipients and came to the conclusion that none of the recipients who got their shot from the above mentioned centre has received the confirmation.

I tried reaching out to the officials at the centre and was provided with excuses and my plea fell onto deaf ears. I tried calling on the helpline numbers provided by the Srinagar administration yet my issue along with hundreds of others who had the misfortune of getting vaccinated at the same centre was not solved.

I, request the concerned authorities to look into the matter at the earliest.

A concerned citizen

Non-availability of drinking water in Pati Hajam Mohalla, Ompora

We, the residents of PatiHajamMohalla, Ompora, Budgam, are facing a lot of hardships because of the non-availability of drinking water in our locality. The conduit water pipes which bring water from the main pipe hardly reaches houses in the area. The concerned PHE department Budgam has already been apprised about the same. Even the field staff visited the site but failed to redress the issue. The tube well water is not fit for drinking, so we approached the concerned department, but no action has been taken yet. We once again request the higher authorities to make drinking water available to us through other alternatives.

Feroz Ahmad Khan