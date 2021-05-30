Is Anybody Listening?

Repair the road from Rambir Grah to Panzinara

We, the residents of Rambir Grah and Panzinara, Srinagar, have been suffering for the last four years because of the dilapidated condition of the road in our villages. This road has caused immense inconvenience to all of us. It gets filled with rainwater whenever it rains. Walking on this road has become very difficult for the residents. We request the district administration to repair the road immediately so that our problems are mitigated.

Advocate Hajatullah Mohidin, Representative of both the villages

Address the grievances of Jal Jeevan employees

We, the employees of JAL Jeevan Mission, are working on a contractual basis for more than last eight years. We have been recruited through the proper procedure of by the selection committee framed by the Jal Shakti department. We are highly qualified and have been imparted skill training before joining the department. However, we are being considered as casual workers by the Jal Shakti department and are getting meagre wages. Nobody is raising our issue. It is also pertinent to mention here that the J&K Govt has already regularised its contractual employees. They had completed continuous service of seven years under particular provision act 2010(SRO 255), which includes doctors, engineers, teachers, and other non-gazetted employees. But, we have been ignored by this provision due to unknown reasons. Also, we are receiving our wages yearly instead of monthly. We are working round the clock in this pandemic, risking our lives for the welfare of common masses. Still our services are not being acknowledged by the Jal Shakti department, as well as the J&K Govt. We have submitted a couple of representations before concerned higher authorities, regarding the

redressal of our grievances, especially enhancement of monthly wages as per protocol guidelines and for the regularisation of our services, but to no avail. The concerned higher authorities must acknowledge our services and extend SRO 255 to all Jal Jeevan mission employees of J&K. Most of the employees have crossed their age limit and have only this source of income.

We fervently appeal to the LT Governor, and the Chief Secretary to look into the matter and redress our grievances at an earliest.

Employees

Residents of Mal Bagh, Hafiz Bagh demand macadamization of road

We, the residents of Mal Bagh, Hafiz Bagh, Srinagar, request the R&B department to repair the road in our area as it is causing a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. There are large pot holes on the road which make driving difficult. We request the concerned authorities to look into the matter as soon as possible.

Bemina residents aghast over increasing dog population

We, the residents of Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina, are facing a lot of difficulties because of increasing dog population in our locality. It is especially a threat for children and elderly. We request thr SMC to take immediate steps in this regard.

Abrar Hyderi, R\0 Hamdaniya Colony, Bemina

Macadamize road in Chandergeer, Hajin

We, the residents of Chandergeer, Hajin Bandipora, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the pathetic condition of our main road. The said road was repaired and macadamized way back in 2011. It has now developed potholes and cracks. The transporters are reluctant to ply their vehicles on this road. We request the concerned authorities to take necessary action in this regard at the earliest to mitigate our problems.

IGNOU students demand fee relaxation

We, the students of Indra Gandhi National Open University, session July 2020, would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities that the COVID-19 has wholly disrupted our educational environment. Everyone is struggling to cope with the challenges the pandemic has brought,

especially economically. In this situation, when IGNOU should provide some fee concession to students, it has hiked the exam fee this year, which is totally injustice with those students who belong to low-income families. We, the students, are very worried as the financial condition of our families is very bad. We are not in a position to pay the fee for the second year whose registration is going on. Therefore it is our humble request to the concerned authorities to make a 40-50% fee and decrease the increased TEE June 2021 exam fee for those students who belong to poor and BPL( below poverty line) families. IGNOU provides so many facilities and fee relaxation for SC, EWS and ST category students. Still, there is no relaxation for those students who belong to poor and BPL ( below poverty line) families. We hope our genuine demands will be fulfilled taking into consideration our financial conditions.

IGNOU students

Declare the result for JKSSB class IV posts

We, the aspirants of JKSSB class IV posts, had appeared for the written examination on 27th, 28th February and 1st March 2021 on a fast track special recruitment drive by J&K UT administration. The Chairman had assured the aspirants that the result would be declared within 15-20 days, but almost three months have passed since then, but the result has not been declared yet. This has caused a lot of confusion among the aspirants. We request the authorities to declare the result as soon as possible.

Aspirants