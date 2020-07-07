ISM Bandipora organizes awareness camp at Hajin

Indian System of Medicine (ISM) Tuesday organized an awareness camp regarding preventive measures of COVID 19 at Hajin Bandipora and distributed immune booster medicines among the locals

Speaking on the occasion Medical Officer (ISM) Dr. Altaf said that the key objective of conducting awareness camp is to disseminate information regarding various preventive measures of COVID 19 and strengthening the immune system of the body.

He said proper awareness plays a key role in combating COVID19 pandemic and stressed on the use of masks, maintaining hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, use of balanced diet, exercise and social distancing.

On the occasion ISM Bandipora also distributed immune boosters among 800 locals and it was informed that the immune booster medicines are being distributed as per protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH Government of India and following the direction of Director Indian System of Medicine (ISM)J&K.