ISM holds online training of community health officers

The Divisional Nodal Office, Health & Wellness Centers (Kashmir Division), Department of Indian Systems of Medicine conducted a three-day online training program for community health officers (CHOs) of all AYUSH Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) of Kashmir division, under the directions and supervision of Director Indian systems of Medicine, Dr Mohan Singh.

The training was imparted by master trainers from Kashmir division, designated by Ministry of AYUSH, government of India. The theme of the training program was to educate and orient the CHOs for ensuring effective on ground implementation of AYUSH Health and Wellness Center Scheme in Kashmir division. Director ISM expressed his satisfaction and appreciation for the organizers, master trainers and community Health officers on this successful training program event.

He impressed upon all CHOs to implement the skills learned during the training.