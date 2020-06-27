ISM organizes awareness camp at Bandipora

Indian System of Medicine (ISM) Saturday organised awareness cum distribution camp at NHPC, Bandipora.

The camp was inaugurated by head of the Kishanganga project, Ashish Kumar Choksy.

During the camp, public was made aware of preventive measures of COVID-19 and immunity booster medicines was also distributed among 1350 employees and workers of NHPC. ISM Divisional Nodal Officer COVID-19 Dr. lftikar Gazi said that the key objective of conducting awareness camps is to disseminate information regarding various preventive measures of COVID 19 and strengthening immune system of the body and added that the proper awareness plays a key role in combating Covid-19 pandemic.

Gazi stressed on use of masks, hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene, taking balanced diet, exercising daily and maintain social distance.

He said that the immune booster medicines are being distributed as per protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH Government of India and following the direction of Director Indian System of Medicine (ISM)J&K.