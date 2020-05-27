Isolate 2 Srinagar hospitals for non-COVID patients: Qayoom Wani

Former EJAC President and civil society member, Abdul QayoomWani on Wednesday expressed concern over “pathetic condition” of general patients for want of medical consultations, saying all hospitals in Kashmir were “more or less” treating COVID19 patients.

“No big hospital in Srinagar has been spared exclusively for the non-COVID19 patients who suffer from other chronic ailments,” Wani said, in a statement.

Wani said with the prolonging lockdown and the increasing number of COVID19 cases, fear and confusion has emerged in the psyche of the people and nobody dares to escort or attend a patient to the hospital.

“Even our doctors feel scary to deal with the seemingly general patients who complain of other ailments,” said Wani.

Wani said non–COVID patients were worst hit.

“The best way is to spare at least two big Srinagar hospitals, SMHS and JVC for the non-COVID patients to treat them and to avoid the generalization of COVID19 fear among medicos as well as people,” said Wani.