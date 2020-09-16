Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Budgam,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 12:48 AM

Issue domicile, income certificates on priority: CS tells officials

Launches Block Diwas at Budgam’s Kanihama village
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Wednesday took stock of pendency of domicile and income certificates—directing officials to speed up the process of issuance of the same.

The Chief Secretary launched Block Diwas (Youm-e-Block) at Budgam with inauguration of its first phase at Kanihama Narbal. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Budgam, SSP Budgam, ACD and other concerned district officers.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Secretary said that the objective of observing this day is to reach out to the common people with various government initiatives being taken up to streamline the growth and development of rural parts of Jammu and Kashmir. “Block Diwas will provide administration an opportunity to take appraisal  of local issues from the BDC chairpersons, Sarpanchs, Panchs and general  public for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal thereof”, he maintained. He added that the officers have been instructed to ensure that maximum issues shall be redressed on the spot with intervention of the concerned departmental functionaries.

Regarding PM Kisan scheme, Chief Secretary instructed for speedy disposal of the cases as the scheme ensures financial help to the farmers when they need it the most.

Chief Secretary expressed satisfaction over achieving 100 per cent saturation of KCC cases saying that no applicant shall be asked for guarantor for any government sponsored scheme. He instructed all concerned banks that no laxity shall be acceptable while sanctioning the cases relating to socio economic upliftment of under privileged segments of the society.

Referring to issues relating to power and water supply, CAPD, Social Welfare, Health and other departments, Chief Secretary reiterated every effort will be made to ensure that supplies relating to basic needs shall always be in time with all quality parameters.

Chief Secretary urged upon the people to take advantage of Ayushman Bharat health scheme as it envisages better healthcare prospects particularly for poor and under privileged class.

