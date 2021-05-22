Issue global tenders to fill vaccine shortfall: NC

National Conference (NC) Saturday asked the government to issue global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines to ensure expeditious inoculation of the vaccine to the entire populace of Jammu and Kashmir before the imminent third wave of the deadly virus.

In a statement issued here, NC’s Youth Provincial President Salman Sagar said that everywhere in Kashmir now vaccine seekers were being turned away from a government designated COVID care health facilities.

He said that the situation was affecting the first time vaccine seekers as well as those seeking the second dose.

“Even those people who have already registered and got the confirmation SMS are being turned away. People are leaving vaccination centres disappointed without getting a jab. This besides putting the people to undue trepidation is also jeopardizing their wellbeing. If the vaccines are available why is it then people are asked to flock to these designated vaccination centres in the first place? The authorities have been maintaining that adequate viles are available with them but the ground situation is contrary to what is being claimed. Even the priority groups aren’t able to get their first and second dozes done,” he said.