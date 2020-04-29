'Issue inter-state movement passes for stranded people'

Valley Citizens Council (VCC) on Wednesday appealed to the Lt,. Governor to issue inter-state movement passes for evacuation of J&K residents stranded in outside states.

In a statement VCC general secretary Imdad Saqi said if the government cannot airlift the stranded people including women and children then it should issue the passes for allowing the people to travel by road in SRTC busses.

“Thousands of Kashmiris are stranded in different states including around 1,500 persons in Goa and they have no money and food. They are suffering even. They aren’t asking for airlifting. They need buses for returning to home,” the statement said.