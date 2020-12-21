It's act of vendetta: Soz

Former union minister Safiuddin Soz Monday said that the attachment of National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah’s property by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was seen in Kashmir as an “act of vendetta”.

In a statement issued here Soz said that the former chief minister Omar Abdullah had rightly reacted to the ED’s action of attaching properties of the three-time chief minister Farooq Abdullah saying that he would take recourse to agitating the matter in the court of law.

“That is perhaps the best course available to the family,” he said in the statement. “While the government is entitled to conduct investigation in the affairs of J&K Cricket Association, and the fraudulent practices that might have happened in funds, ED’s immediate action is seen by people of Kashmir as an act of vendetta.”

Soz said that a large section of Kashmiris understand that since the NC leader had condemned the abrogation of Article 370 as “illegal” and “unconstitutional” and resolved to fight it politically, it had created unease among important quarters at New Delhi.

“One can understand that the NC will prefer recourse to legal action besides fighting the adversaries politically. My understanding is that the union will have a tough time in convincing people on its credibility,” he said in the statement. “The people of Kashmir understand the New Delhi’s game of incarceration against the mainstream Kashmir politicians.”