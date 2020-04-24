'It's getting difficult to survive amid lockdown'

At least 100 students stranded in Nagpur have been “struggling to survive” amid the lockdown.

Greater Kashmir received distressed calls from many students pursuing higher education in various educational institutes including SantiGadge-Baba Amrawati University, pleading to authorities to facilitate their return.

“Many a times we are not able to get essentials and have to sleep empty stomach,” said Muzamil Ahmad of Chowgam village of Kulgam.

Ahmad, along with his two friends, Arif Majid from Hablish, Kulgamand ShahidMohudin of Sopore are pursuing PhD in physical education.

The trio live in a rented accommodation in Amravati, 150 km from Nagpur city.

Ahmad said a few days ago he ventured out to get medicines but was held by the police only to be set free late in the evening.

“Strict restrictions are in place and it is becoming difficult for us to survive here now,” said Ahmad.

Like these students, there are many other students from Kashmir who narrated their ordeal.

“We had booked tickets to home on March 25 but following the lockdown, the flights got canceled and since then we are stuck here,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Dar from Pattan, who is pursuing PhD in Botany.

He said they were confined to their rented rooms in the scorching heat. “It has been a month now and I don’t think we will be able to manage it anymore,” said Zubair Ahmad, a zoology research scholar from Mohamadpura, Kulgam. The two scholars also live in a rented accommodation near to their university.

The dry fruit traders from Kulgam who were in Nagpur city for livelihood are also stuck there. “Every year we travel to Nagpur in November and return home by March. But as we’re about to return home, the lockdown was imposed,” said Aabid Amin Shah, a dry fruit dealer.

Shah said his brother and cousin who were into the same trade are also stuck along with their families.

“We have two toddlers with us too and it is getting difficult for us to get baby food for them,” said Zahid Amin, another dry fruit dealer.

Tariq Ahmad, another trader, said they were now running short of money. “We are thankful to few humanitarian organizations who arranged food and essentials for us,” Ahmad said.