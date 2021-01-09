It's sheer injustice with J&K youth: Hakeem Yaseen

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Saturday demanded immediate repealing of SRO-103 that has reduced the age bar for civil services aspirants by five years.

In a statement issued here, Yaseen termed the enforcement of SRO-103 as “sheer injustice” to the educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir as it reduces the qualifying age for appearing in the KAS examination to 32 years from the existing 37 years.

He said the age bar for civil services in other states of the country was even upto 40 years. Yaseen said SRO-103 would drastically impede the participation of educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir in civil services examinations.