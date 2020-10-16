IUST celebrates World Food Day

Department of Food Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) celebrated World Food Day (WFD) 2020 with the FAO’s theme “Grow, Nourish, Sustain. Together” during which various events were organized through online mode. World Food Day is globally celebrated every year on 16th October in honor of the foundation day of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in 1945.

Dean Research, IUST, Prof. Haroon R Naik, highlighted the importance of this day in light of Food Waste Management which has become the worldwide issue. He also stressed on Go Green concept of sustainability. The event included Quiz Competition, Food-O-Graphy, Poster Competition, and Innovative Solutions which attracted around 400 participants from all over the Country. The finalists in each category shall be awarded with exciting prizes and e-certificates shall be awarded to all the participants.

The event was coordinated by Coordinator Food Testing Laboratory (FTL), Dr. B. N. Dar, Dr H. A. Makroo & Er. S. A. Khan from Deptt. of Food Technology, IUST. Dean School of Engineering & Technology, Prof. A. H. Moon, expressed his desire to have such types of programmes in future also. Head, Department of Food Technology thanked Vice Chancellor IUST and Project Coordinator TEQIP-III, Prof A H Moon for their continuous support in conducting such events.