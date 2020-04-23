Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:46 AM

IUST develops 'Rudhaar', low-cost frugal ventilator

UPDATED: April 24, 2020, 12:46 AM

Engineers and innovators at Design Innovation Centre (DIC) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) have developed a prototype of a low-cost ventilator which is running successfully in the laboratory, a statement said.

The prototype named ‘Ruhdaar’ is expected to be handed over to the medical experts at the SKIMS for evaluation purposes which will immediately begin once the innovators are satisfied with its functioning in the laboratory.

“The raw materials for the said frugal ventilator are easily available within J&K and India,” said the statement.

It said a team headed by coordinator DIC, Dr Shahkar Nehvi and including Dr Majid Hamid Koul from NIT Srinagar, Peerzada Shoaib, assistant Prof IUST; two IUST alumini, Asif Shah and Zulquarnain; Jawad, design fellow IUST; Dr Saad Parvaiz from NIT Srinagar, Dr Shabir Hassan from Harward University as overseas mentor and Abdul Rahim from Rahim Greens contributed towards the designing of the prototype.

“The prototype ventilator is too cheap in comparison to what is available in the market.  While the prototype is working successfully in the laboratory, it eventually will be assessed by the medical experts who will have to use it,” said the statement. “Once the prototype is approved by medical experts, there is the possibility of manufacturing it for commercial use.”

The Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi has congratulated the team for the achievement. “I am thrilled because our team members have achieved it in a very short span of time. It is our own design and its components are mostly local.”

He said the University will go for patenting and handover the technology to a start-up or couple of start-ups so that the ventilator is produced on the large scale.

“The prototype is fine and alright, but it depends on the medical fraternity to accept it or suggest certain modifications,” he said.

