IUST extends winter vacation till February 13

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora is likely to resume offline classes for students after the winter vacation comes to an end. The vacation was announced for the students from January 1 to January 31 but has now been extended up to February 13.

The university administration has decided to resume offline class work for the students in wake of the government orders issued for resuming physical class work in degree colleges and universities across J&K.

“We extended the vacation up to February 13. Afterwards, our routine class work for students will resume while following COVID19 SoPs issued by the government,” Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof Mushtaq Sidique told Greater Kashmir.

“The laboratory classes and examination will continue as per the routine during the winter vacation period. Only class work will remain suspended,” he said.

About the strategies to open the university for students amid COVID19 pandemic, the vice chancellor said a plan had been prepared to conduct offline classes for the students.

“Deans of various faculties have submitted a very good proposal to divide students of each class in two groups. One group will attend the class offline while the other group will attend it online as our lectures will be connected online for the students at home,” Prof Sidique said adding that the video lecture would be also recorded for the benefit of the students who could use it later when needed.

“The proposal has not been approved yet but we will take a decision about it on February 13. Hopefully, this proposal will go through,” he said.

The VC said the varsity had already recorded more than 1000 video lectures for the benefit of students which were available on the university website.

Meanwhile, a top official said the varsity administration was facing issues of hostels to resume offline classes.

He said two girls hostels of the university were converted into quarantine centres by the district administration and were yet to be handed over to the university.

“Had the hostels been handed over to the university, offline class work would have started from Monday,” the official said.

The administration took over control of three university hostels – two girls and one boys – in the wake of COVID19 outbreak.

“The boys hostel was handed over to university but two girls hostels are still under control of the district administration for the past eight months,” he said.

In 2019, the university hostels were also taken over by the administration to accommodate additional troops which were called to the Valley after the Government of India abrogated Article 370 from the Indian constitution.

The Vice Chancellor said that the issue of hostels was resolved as the district administration had agreed to handover the two girls hostels to the university.

“The University Registrar held a meeting with the officials in the district administration. They agreed to hand over hostels on Monday. We will sanitise and make necessary minor repairs of the hostels before opening them for the students,” he said.

Prof Sidique said the the two boys hostels were under construction.

“It will take a month-and-a-half to complete the construction. We will operationalise other outsourced hostels for the boys,” he said.