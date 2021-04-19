Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 10:13 PM

IUST goes live on Digilocker NAD

The Vice Chancellor (VC) IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi has congratulated the NAD Cell for this achievement.
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 19, 2021, 10:13 PM
FIle Photo of IUST

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has become the first University of Jammu and Kashmir to go live on Digilocker National Academic Depository (NAD).

The handout issued by the IUST reads that the University has successfully uploaded the academic awards of the students graduated in the year 2019 on NAD through Digilocker.

Trending News
File Photo [Aman Farooq/Gk]

Baramulla–Banihal railway line to be electrified

File Photo

Advisor Farooq Khan reviews functioning of ICDS, Social Welfare departments

Police Public meeting held at DPL Bandipora

Bandipora Police solves theft case within 24 hours

The Vice Chancellor (VC) IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi has congratulated the NAD Cell for this achievement.

The handout reads that the Nodal Officer NAD cell has informed that the university was in the final phase of uploading the student awards of three years on Digilocker NAD while the rest of the awards will be uploaded in a phased manner.

National Academic Depository (NAD) is an initiative by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, GoI under Digital India campaign to facilitate the issuance, storage and verification of the academic awards of students through online depository system and as per UGC directions, it is mandatory for all the academic institutions to upload the student awards on NAD portal through Digilocker.

Related News