IUST goes live on Digilocker NAD

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has become the first University of Jammu and Kashmir to go live on Digilocker National Academic Depository (NAD).

The handout issued by the IUST reads that the University has successfully uploaded the academic awards of the students graduated in the year 2019 on NAD through Digilocker.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi has congratulated the NAD Cell for this achievement.

The handout reads that the Nodal Officer NAD cell has informed that the university was in the final phase of uploading the student awards of three years on Digilocker NAD while the rest of the awards will be uploaded in a phased manner.

National Academic Depository (NAD) is an initiative by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, GoI under Digital India campaign to facilitate the issuance, storage and verification of the academic awards of students through online depository system and as per UGC directions, it is mandatory for all the academic institutions to upload the student awards on NAD portal through Digilocker.