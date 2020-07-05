IUST holds 10th meeting of the executive council

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) held its 10th meeting of its executive council on Saturday at IUST Campus.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor (VC) IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi. The meeting was attended by

Prof. Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir as well.

Prof. G. N. Qazi, Former Vice Chancellor, Jamia Hamdard University, Prof. Dinesh Singh, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, Prof. Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof. Javed Musarrat, Vice Chancellor, BGSBU and Prof. PMV Subbarao , Professor, IIT Delhi attended the meeting through online mode.

Besides, Prof. A. H Moon, Dean School of Engineering and Technology IUST, Prof. Mehmooda Regu, Principal Nursing College IUST and Mr. Reyaz Rufai, Registrar IUST also attended the meeting.

In addition, Prof. A. S. Bhat, Dean School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof. G. M. Rather, Dean School of Sciences IUST, Prof. Fozia S. Qazi, Director DIQA IUST, Mr. Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer IUST, Dr. Mohammad Amin Bhat and Dr. Anisa Jan attended the meeting as Special Invitees.

The proceedings began with University Tarana. Prof. Siddiqi while welcoming the members informed them about the progress made by the University on the academic as well as on the infrastructural front through a PowerPoint presentation. He gave a detailed account of the academic and other allied achievements made by the University.

After briefing the members about the University and its functioning, the agenda items were discussed and some important decisions were taken. The members placed on record their appreciation for the efforts and contribution of Vice Chancellor and entire IUST fraternity for the growth and development of the University.

With the development of state-of-the-art infrastructure, introduction of new academic programmes, strengthening of research and establishing linkages with national and international institutes, the University has carved a niche for itself on the Academic horizon at local and National level in a short span of time.

The members while lauding the growth of the University expressed hope that the University shall continue to grow in future as well. The meeting ended with thanks to the chair.