IUST hosts 3-day international virtual workshop

A three-day Online International Workshop on ‘Expanded and Extended Role of Nurses in COVID19 Pandemic Management’ started at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) here on Tuesday.

The workshop is being organized to commemorate the International Infection Prevention Week on the theme “Break the chain of Infection” with around 100 participants across the globe.

Addressing the participants during the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor IUST, Prof. Mushtaq A Siddiqi gave a special talk about the role of healthcare professionals especially nurses, being the first line of defense, during the current pandemic management. He deliberated upon the significant changes in the healthcare environment at global level, which are impacting professional nursing practice in innumerable ways and thus providing new opportunities and challenges for expanding the role and function of nursing professionals.

“Millions of infection prevention and control professionals across the globe are joining hands in activities commemorating International Infection Prevention Week, and all of us should give them due support with respect to SOPs to be followed during the current COVID’19 pandemic scare, which engulfed millions of people across globe,” he added.

Registrar IUST, Prof. Naseer Iqbal lauded the role of healthcare professionals during the pandemic management and highlighted the role of every citizen in following the SOPs to fight against the repercussions of diseases like COVID19.

Earlier, Asmat Parveen, Associate Professor, Nursing College IUST welcomed all the participants and gave a brief description about the workshop. The workshop marked the Celebration of 2ndAnnual Day of Nursing Colleges of IUST during which a souvenir was also released.