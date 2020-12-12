IUST hosts Biodiversity Month celebrations

The Mantaqi Centre for Science and Society (MCSS) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) hosted Biodiversity Month celebrations.

The programme is part of the project objectives sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology (DST) under HICAB-Climate Change Programme, Government of India.

Vice Chancellor, IUST Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi while inaugurated the event and congratulated the MCSS, IUST for their efforts in organizing the event. Prof. Siddiqi opined that the need of the hour is to incorporate the vibrant students and faculty to play a vital role in preserving the biodiversity through research in order to build the institutional strength. He further said that universities need to gear up to transform from typical academic institutions to institution of relevance in order to preserve the Biodiversity and Natural Resources around us. He emphasized that among others, student/scholar trainings/internships should be initiated between IUST and Wildlife Protection Department.

In-charge Mantaqi Centre Prof. Fozia S. Qazi who was also the convener of programme, in her welcome address deliberated upon pragmatics approach for taking care of biodiversity and natural resources both at individual and institutional level. She appreciated and lauded efforts and hard work of Dr Aijaz for creating a platform and taking initiatives in the Biodiversity Conservation and Climate Change aspects at IUST in particular and Kashmir Region in general.

On the occasion, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Yahya Naqash (ICCA-USA Graduate) who was the Resource Person during the programme, acknowledged the role of IUST in promoting the cause of biodiversity conservation in Kashmir. He deliberated on scenario of wildlife conservation and management in J&K. The region is rich in habitats, wetlands, ecosystems, rivers, etc which add to the diversity of biodiversity and wildlife, however, due to various anthropogenic threats like habitat destruction, erosion of genetic resources, disruption of ecosystem processes, etc, the regions biodiversity and wildlife is at risk and needs attention, he added.