IUST hosts training programme on 'One District One Product' scheme

Ten days training program on One District One Product (ODOP) scheme for Fruit and Vegetables organized by Department of Food Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology concluded here on Thursday.

In a statement the varsity said that the programme was organised for Horticulture Development Officers from Department of Horticulture, Planning & Marketing J&K. Six officers from Jammu division and twelve from Kashmir division were trained for the implementation of ODOP Scheme.

During the training the trainees were exposed to food processing machinery and their functioning, product development, DPR formulation and Food Safety and Quality Control by the resource persons from Food Industry, IUST and SKUAST-K. During the training, the trainees were facilitated with Industrial Visit to lassipora, Anantnag and SKUAST-K, wherein they interacted with food processing industry, CA Stores and Walnut Processing experts. The trainees interacted for different requirements of training to implement the scheme properly. Various issues were raised by the officer’s trainees during interactions which were deliberated upon to take them to the logical conclusion.

Earlier, the program was inaugurated on the 5th April with welcome note by Er. Tariq Ahmad Ganai. While addressing the participants Dean Academic Affairs, Prof A.M. Shah highlighted the importance of industry viz-a-viz branding. Dean Research IUST, Prof H R Naik emphasized on continuous follow up of new industrial units to be established under ODOP scheme. Director Agriculture Kashmir, IqbalChaudhary, who was the chief guest highlighted the availability of raw material for food industry and prevention of post-harvest losses. State Nodal Officer, PMFME, J&K briefed about the PMFME scheme, its implementation and role of partner Institutes. Master Trainer, DrDarakshanMajid, Master trainer for PMFME scheme presented Vote of Thanks.