IUST, JKHPMC discuss collaboration in research, development

To synergize the infrastructure of IUST and JKHPMC for research, development and skill development in the area of Food Technology, day long deliberations were held in the Department of Food Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora.

According to a statement, the delegation from IUST was led by Prof H R Naik, Dean Research/HoD FT, while the delegation from JKHPMC was headed by ShafatSultan ,MD JKHPMC.

Dean, SOET, Prof A H Moon also shared his valuable thoughts for making these deliberations fruitful. Prof Haroon in his opening remarks shared in great detail the infrastructure in terms of Labs, FPTC, trained human resource available for working in tandem with JKHPMC for implementing various schemes under Atmanirbhar initiative of GoI.

Shafat Sultan shared the mandate of his corporation and highlighted various schemes wherein IUST and JKHPMC can synergies and leverage the resources base for effective implementation of various collaborative ventures

Both IUST and JKHPMC decided to formally sign a MoU with the aim to implement the resolution on the ground and contribute to the development of food processing industry in J&K. Er Tariq Ahmad (Assistant Professor-Sr. Scale) moderated the deliberations and presented the vote of thanks. The faculty from the Department of Food Technology and Department of Mechanical Engineering also interacted during the deliberations.