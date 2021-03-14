IUST joins 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations

Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Awantipora,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 12:45 AM

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Sunday joined the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut  Mahotsav’ celebrations at the university campus at Awantipora.

A statement of IUST issued here said that the ceremony was attended by Deans, Registrar, Finance Officer and various academic and administrative officers of the varsity.

Addressing the audience, Vice Chancellor IUST Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi who was the chief guest on the occasion highlighted the aims of this campaign and advancements on scientific, cultural, social and technological fronts.

“All the citizens especially youth should make collective approach towards the pride, diversity, democratic ideals, innovations and technological advancements,” Prof Siddiqi said.

