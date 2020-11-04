IUST not operating bus fleet, students complain

The students of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora on Wednesday complained that the Varsity was not providing them transport facilities despite calling students to varsity for exams.

A group of students said several departments in the University have started holding practical and written exams of students who face inconvenience while traveling to University due to non availability of bus facilities.

“The university has purchased more than 50 buses claiming to provide hassle free transport facilities to students. But these days entire fleet of bus remains parked in the varsity campus and students are forced to travel in public transport,” another student said, adding that traveling in public transport was a risk given the outbreak of Covid19 pandemic.

The students said earlier the buses used to ply to different districts as per the route plan prepared by the university authorities. “At this crucial time the University should have tried to press these buses to contain the spread of COVID19. But unfortunately the facility is not being availed by the students,” the student said.

The students complained that most of the students may not be able to appear in the exams due to non-availability of the public transport in all areas.

“The university should press the bus fleet for the convenience of students as we used to avail the facility during normal class work,” the students said.

The Registrar IUST, Prof Naseer Iqbal when contacted said the instructions were given to assistant Registrar to ensure that all students are given the facility.

“We have a fleet of more than 40 buses out of which 10 are plying on different routes,” he said.

Prof. Naseer Iqbal further said the buses may not be going to every corner of the area but some students are availing the facilities during these days as well.

“I have seen myself students coming to University in buses. But will still check the status tomorrow and ensure that students won’t face any inconvenience while traveling to the varsity,” he said.