IUST organises webinar on event management

Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organised a webinar on ‘Career in Event Management and how to manage Artists’, on Wednesday.

A statement said renowned artist manager, Sabaa Malik, who is one of the Directors with Mumbai-based On Stage Talents & Entertainment (OST), a premium multi genre talent agency, was the speaker during the webinar.

She talked about the current scenario in the field of event and artist management and how students could build a career in the field.

“Don’t restrict yourself, explore everything you are interested in and always do your job with dedication. Working in various fields of client servicing require a hardcore research on the competitors, absorbing the work culture, building relationships and making smart use of social media,” Malik said.

She also called upon the students to take up different opportunities for learning but asked them to be conscious of not letting people take an advantage of them.

Talking about the session, Monisa Qadiri, who teaches Public Relations at the University and organized the session, said the idea behind this webinar was to motivate students towards alternative career paths, which offer multiple avenues.

“We deliberated upon various nuances of event management and discussed different challenges especially those faced during the COVID19 lockdown times,” Qadri said.

She appreciated Malik for speaking during the webinar and being an inspiration to the students as she has herself been a product of the IUST.

The lecture was followed by a question answer session, during which students asked about the opportunities in the field, multi-tasking, balancing of various roles and challenges in event management as well as PR industry.

“In Kashmir, journalism is usually confined to print and broadcast news, so sessions like these are extremely helpful in molding our careers and changing our perspective about things. This session was really motivating and filled with hope,” said Samreena Nazir, a student.