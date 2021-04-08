IUST suspends physical class work till April 12

Amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in Kashmir and elsewhere, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) in south Kashmir’s Awantipora Thursday suspended the physical class work at all the departments on the campus including Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology till April 12.

A notice in this regard issued by Deputy Registrar Academics of the University, while confirming the development, however said that online classes for the students shall continue as per schedule.

It further asked the heads of the departments to arrange additional online classes as per requirement during this period.

Besides, all the examinations scheduled till April 12 have been postponed while new dates shall be notified later, separately.