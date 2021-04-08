IUST suspends physical class works for students

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora Thursday suspended the physical class work of all the departments and Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology till April 12.

The notice in this regard has been issued by IUST Deputy Registrar Academics.

“It is notified for the information of all the concerned that the offline class work in the university and Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology should remain suspended till April 12 with immediate effect,” the notice reads.

However, the university decided to continue the online classes for the students as per the schedule.

“HODs may arrange additional online classes as per the requirement during this period,” the notice reads.

Further, all the examinations scheduled till April 12 have been postponed as well.

“New dates should be notified later, separately,” the notice reads.

The varsity earlier suspended offline classes of Mechanical Engineering department, Physics department and the Department of International Relations after positive cases were reported from these departments.