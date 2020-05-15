IUST to hold exams in August

Authorities at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Awantipora have decided to merge the current odd semester and following even semester for teaching and conduct of examinations for all undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor IUST with Dean Academic Affairs, Registrar and all Deans of Schools, on May 12.

“It was decided that the examination shall be conducted for both the semesters jointly starting from August after receiving syllabus completion certificate from the teachers and HoDs,” a statement said.

It said the University also decided that the faculty shall continue taking online classes and try to cover the syllabus using zoom, Google classes and other digital platforms.

“All the HODs shall frame the schedule for online classes for the next semester and convey it to the students besides conducting the internal assessments through simplified modes and methods like open book examination, open choices and assignment/ presentation-based assessments,” the statement said.