IUST to offer B. Arch course from new academic session

In order to take another step toward academic expansion by introduction of various demand driver programmes, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) is all set to offer five-year full time Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programme from the Academic Session 2020-21.

The Department of Architecture has already been instituted at IUST which envisions to achieve the highest standards in Architectural Education, in order to enhance, consolidate & revitalize the process of architectural design, thus evolving a strong base that is progressive, dynamic and more relevant to the evolving socioeconomic and geographical context. The Executive Committee of Council of Architecture (COA) has accorded approval for introduction of B.Arch Course at IUST with an intake capacity of 40 students..