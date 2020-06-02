IUST to promote students on internal assessment basis

Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has decided to promote students on basis of their performance in the internal assessments.

The decision to promote the odd semester students to even semester was taken in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor (VC) IUST, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Sidique, with the faculty.

The decision was taken amid the continuous closure of educational institutions owing to COVID19 lockdown.

“The process of conducting internal assessments for the current odd semester after completion of syllabus shall be completed in June,” read the minutes of the meeting. “The methods of internal assessments may include Open Book Examination, Open Choices and assignment/ presentation-based assessments.”

The varsity has also decided that the class work for next semester shall be started after conduct of internal assessments.

“The practical courses of the odd semester or the courses which couldn’t be completed online like some open electives shall be adjusted in the following semester and completed after the restrictions are eased and campus teaching is resumed,” read the minutes.

The varsity administration has asked the heads of the Departments (HoDs) to issue the schedule of the online classes for next semesters and resume the class work for even semester.

Meanwhile, the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) will also hold deliberations with deans, heads of departments and students to take a call on the issue.

“I will interact with students and teachers to get their feedback and will go with whatever they say about the conduct of exams,” said Vice-Chancellor CUK, Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir.