IUST's first convocation on March 1

The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) would hold its first convocation at the university campus on March 1.

A statement of IUST issued here said that a high-level meeting in this regard was chaired by IUST Vice Chancellor, Prof Mushtaq A Siddiqi at the campus.

It said the meeting was attended by the chairpersons and members of several convocation committees.

“During the meeting, several agenda items were discussed. Among those present were Registrar IUST, Prof NaseerIqbal, Dean Academic Affairs Prof A M Shah, Dean Research Prof H R Naik, Director ITSS and Dean School of Engineering and Technology, Prof A H Moon, Dean School of Humanities and Social Sciences Prof A S Bhat, Dean School of Sciences Prof G M Rather, Controller of Examinations Muhammad Amin Bhat and Finance Officer Sameer Wazir,” the statement said. “The gold medalists and PhD awardees have already been asked to register for the ceremony and details are available on the university website.”

