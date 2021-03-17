IUST's Nursing College closed till March 23 after COVID-19 cases detected

The administration of Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (SMMCN&MT) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Wednesday ordered the closure of offline classes till March 23 after few COVID-19 cases were reported there.



In a notice issued by the principal SMMCN&MT, the faculty and the students of the nursing college have been directed to mandatorily go for COVID-19 test as few students have been found COVID-19 positive.

“Besides this, the class work shall remain suspended for a period of one week till March 23,” the notice reads.

The faculty has been also informed to take online classes during the closure period.