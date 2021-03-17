Kashmir, Latest News
Syed Rizwan Geelani
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: March 17, 2021, 6:02 PM

IUST's Nursing College closed till March 23 after COVID-19 cases detected

The faculty has been also informed to take online classes during the closure period.
Representational Photo
The administration of Syed Mantaqi Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology (SMMCN&MT) of Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Wednesday ordered the closure of offline classes till March 23 after few COVID-19 cases were reported there.

In a notice issued by the principal SMMCN&MT, the faculty and the students of the nursing college have been directed to mandatorily go for COVID-19 test as few students have been found COVID-19 positive.

“Besides this, the class work shall remain suspended for a period of one week till March 23,” the notice reads.

The faculty has been also informed to take online classes during the closure period.

