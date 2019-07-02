IVF awareness camp held at CHC Rajpora

A daylong awareness cum scanning camp on infertility was held at Community Health Centre (CHC), Rajpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday in which specialist doctors from Mumbai examined around 100 patients.

The camp was organized by block medical officer, Rajpora, Dr Javid Ahmad Butt in collaboration with Royal infertility clinic Srinagar at Community health centre Rajpora.

Issue-less couples from different villages of the area were scanned during the camp.

Block Medical officer Rajpora at the occasion said that the camp was organized to aware people about IVF-In Vitro Fertilization.

“Such women who are unable to conceive naturally due to some complications can conceive through this modern intervention,” he said, adding people in far-flung areas were unaware about existence of such a procedure.