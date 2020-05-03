Kashmir, Latest News
J&K: 2000 tests conducted in a day; 35 new positive Covid-19 cases

35 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 cases were reported today, taking the total number of novel Coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 701.

“Finally J&K breaks the 2000 tests a day barrier. Over 2500 tests conducted in a day. New positives 35; Recoveries 33. Total Cases now 701( Kashmir 640, Jammu 61),” tweeted the government spokesman Rohit Kansal.

