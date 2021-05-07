J&K reports highest single-day spike of 5,443 new COVID-19 cases; 50 more patients die

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday reported a record single-day spike of 5,443 new COVID-19 cases even as 50 more patients died in the last 24 hours .

As per the government data, the fresh cases comprise 3,575 in Kashmir division and 1,868 in Jammu reported in the last 24 hours as on 5 pm today.

Of the 50 fresh fatalities, 29 of them have been reported in Jammu while 21 were reported in Kashmir taking the overall tally in J&K to 2,612.

The overall death toll comprises 1,515 in Kashmir and 1,097 in Jammu.

There are a total of 44,307 active cases in J&K,- 28,736 in Kashmir and 15,571 in Jammu.