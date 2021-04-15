J&K govt cancels ongoing class 10 exams; postpones class 12 exams

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday cancelled the ongoing class 10 and postponed the class 12 exams being conducted by the Board of School Education.

Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while announcing the decision on Twitter, said the promotion of class 10 students will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment.

It said that a review about class 12 exams will be taken after a month.

“In view of rising cases of COVID19, Class X ongoing exams for remaining subjects has been cancelled and their promotion to class XI will be decided on the basis of their performance in subjects already undertaken in present exam and internal assessment, ” the LG’s office tweeted this evening.

“In case of ongoing XII exams, it has been postponed and it will be reviewed after one month, ” it added.