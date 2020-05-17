Jabbar seeks evacuation of stranded G'bl residents

Senior National Conference leader Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar Sunday demanded the evacuation of people of Ganderbal district stranded outside J&K.

In a statement Jabbar referred to the pitiable condition of Ganderbal residents especially of Waliwar area who were on a religious travel and are stuck up in Saharanpour for the two months despite having completed their quarantine period.

He said it was an undisputed fact that not all stranded people were getting enough food, medicine and other essential items of daily use, with a vast majority having become cash-starved and even shelter less.