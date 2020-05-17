Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 1:03 AM

Jabbar seeks evacuation of stranded G'bl residents

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 18, 2020, 1:03 AM
File Photo of Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar

Senior National Conference leader Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar Sunday demanded the evacuation of people of Ganderbal district stranded outside J&K.

In a statement Jabbar referred to the pitiable condition of Ganderbal residents especially of Waliwar area who were on a religious travel and are stuck up in Saharanpour for the two months despite having completed their quarantine period.

Trending News

Students can appear in entrance test from home: LPU

ACB Jammu arrest Chairman Jhelum Cooperative House Building Society

Forces violating SOP due to lethal AFSPA, says Soz

Soz seeks early evacuation of people from WB

CUK, ISPA hold online workshop on 'mental health, life skills'

He said it was an undisputed fact that not all stranded people were getting enough food, medicine and other essential items of daily use, with a vast majority having become cash-starved and even shelter less.

Related News