JAC engineers delegation call on Com SecyJal Shakti Deptt, apprise pending issues

A delegation of Joint Action Committee of Engineering Graduates Associations (JACEGA) on Thursday called on M Raju, Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, in his office for taking over the charge of the department as the administrative secretary.

The delegation of various engineering graduates associations of civil, mechanical and electrical wings were lead by its Chairman Engineer Firdous Ahad Bhat (President, JK MEGA) who termed the decision of the government as a good omen for the engineering fraternity.

The Joint Action Committee members apprised the Secretary of the long pending issues of fast tracking of the regularization of in-charge placements, issuance of SRO for the ACP scheme, filling up of the vacancies at different levels and rationalization of the engineering services which includes maintenance of a common cadre and expansion of the engineering infrastructure especially in mechanical wing of Jal Shakti Department.

The delegation requested the Commissioner Secretary to continue the mission of resolving the legitimate and genuine issues of the engineers which he had initiated as the administrative secretary of the Power Development Department.

The Secretary gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them of redressal of all the genuine issues of the engineers in a time bound manner. The delegation included Er. Farooq Ahmed Ganai (President, JK CEGA), Er. Munshi Majid Ali (President, JK EEGA), Er. Ashaaq Ah.Ashaq (Gen. Secy JK CEGA) and Er.Muzaffar Ahmad Jan (Member, JK CEGA).