Jailed Hurriyat leader's wife passes away

Family members of jailed Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yaseen Attai on Thursday appealed Union Ministry of Home Affairs to release him on compassionate grounds in the wake of the death of his wife.

The family members said 50-year-old Sakeena Banoo, wife of Attai passed away after brief illness. They said Sakeena was unwell for the past several months after that she was moved to hospital for treatment. However, she passed away at the hospital, leaving behind her minors children.

They said Attai was arrested last year and was shifted to outside jail. According to relatives, when condition of Sakeena deteriorated, family appealed the Ministry for his release on humanitarian grounds, but to no avail. The relatives said with Attai in jail, the death of Sakeena has devasted the family. “She (Sakeena) was taking care of their children alone all these months. We appeal to the government to release their father (Attai) so that he can look after his children. We request the government to consider the case on humanitarian grounds,” they said.