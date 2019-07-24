Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 24, 2019, 5:38 PM

Jaipur High Court acquits three Srinagar residents after 23 years, family demands compensation

The trio had never been released on parole or bail.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 24, 2019, 5:38 PM
Jaipur High Court acquitted three resident of Srinagar booked in Lajpat Nagar and Samleti bomb blast cases on July 24, 2019. Mubashir Khan/GK

Jaipur High Court has acquitted three resident of Srinagar booked in Lajpat Nagar and Samleti bomb blast cases which took place in 1996. 

The acquitted people were identified as Lateef Ahmad Waza, Mirza Nisar Hussain and Ali Muhammad Bhatt, all residents of Srinagar city.

Trending News

No mediation request by PM Modi: Jaishankar on Trump's claim

Surprised by India's reaction: Imran Khan

PMDP: Centre stops funding over non-submission of Rs 131 cr UCs

President doesn't make up things, says Trump's advisor

While acquitting them and two others, the Rajasthan High Court said the prosecution had failed to provide evidence of conspiracy.

It said that the prosecution could not establish any link between them and the main accused.

The trio had never been released on parole or bail.

Latest News

Recruitment of local youth into militancy in Jammu and Kashmir down by 40 per cent: Govt

No question of mediation on Kashmir: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

Crime Branch Jammu recovers abducted Katra girl, arrests accused

Congress seeks PM's statement on Kashmir issue, walks out of Lok Sabha

Ifkhtar Mirza, elder brother of Mirza Nisar Hussain, told Greater Kashmir that the government should provide compensation to the family.

“Government should provide us the compensation for last 25 years,” Mirza said.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News