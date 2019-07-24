Jaipur High Court acquits three Srinagar residents after 23 years, family demands compensation

Jaipur High Court has acquitted three resident of Srinagar booked in Lajpat Nagar and Samleti bomb blast cases which took place in 1996.

The acquitted people were identified as Lateef Ahmad Waza, Mirza Nisar Hussain and Ali Muhammad Bhatt, all residents of Srinagar city.

While acquitting them and two others, the Rajasthan High Court said the prosecution had failed to provide evidence of conspiracy.

It said that the prosecution could not establish any link between them and the main accused.

The trio had never been released on parole or bail.

Ifkhtar Mirza, elder brother of Mirza Nisar Hussain, told Greater Kashmir that the government should provide compensation to the family.

“Government should provide us the compensation for last 25 years,” Mirza said.