Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 27, 2019, 12:34 PM

Jaish commander behind Arihal, Banihal blasts killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Lahori, also known as Bihari, had been used by JeM group for the recruitment of militants, said an official.
Representative Image

A Jaish-e-Muhammad commander from Pakistan who was responsible for blasts in Arihal Pulwama and Banihal was among two militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Shopian on Saturday, police said.

A police spokesman said the slain Jaish commander whom he identified as Munna Lahori, was responsible for “partial car blast attack on Security Force convoy on 30/3/19 at Banihal and fatal car blast on Army vehicle at Arihal Pulwama on 17/6/19.”

Lahori, he said, was known for IED making and was responsible for a series of civilian killings in the area. “JeM had used him for (militant) recruitment also in the belt,” he said.

The other militant, according to a police source, was identified as Zeenat Ishaq Mir of Turkawangam Shopian.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Banday Mohalla in Bonbazar area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, said a police official.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire, leading to their killing, he said, adding that incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the gunfight.

