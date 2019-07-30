Jaish commander involved in Anantnag attack, associate killed in Bijbehara gunfight: Police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said two militants, including a Jaish commander, were killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

“Big achievement. Another top Commander of #Jaish Fayaz Panzoo killed along with his associate. He was involved in attack on CRPF at Anantnag town on June 12,2019 in which 5 CRPF Personnel were killed & SHO Arshad Khan was seriously injured who later succumbed to injuries,” police said in a tweet.

A police official said a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Katoo Bijbehara area of Anantnag following a “credible” input.

During the search operation, the hiding militants fired on the search party, he said, adding that the fire was retaliated, leading to an encounter.

“In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition was recovered from the site of the encounter,” he said.