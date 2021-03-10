Jaish, LeT modules planning two major IED attacks in south Kashmir busted: IGP Vijay Kumar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted two militant modules of Jaish e Mohammad and Lashkar e Toiba planning to carry out IED and Fidayeen attacks in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, while addressing a press conference in Srinagar said that Awantipora police arrested four Pampore residents affiliated with the Jaish outfit who were planning to trigger a car borne IED on the national highway for which the explosive was being transported from north Kashmir.

Kumar, who was speaking at the presser after the killing of Al-Badr commander, Gani Khwaja in Sopore last night, identified the arrested as Sahil Nazir, a BA 1st year student, Kaiser Ahmad, Mohammad Younis Fayaz and Yasir Wani.

Sahil, the IGP said, was being “radicalized” by his handlers on telegram and other platforms for the last many days to carry out the IED blast from a car bearing number JK01E 0690, which was recovered from Younis Fayaz’s house, he added.

The IGP further claimed that Sahil has given a confessional statement to the police about the planned IED attack adding he was also involved in a grenade lobbing incident on a CRPF party in Pampore on January 25.

Besides, Awantipora police has also busted a LeT module planning to carry out a Fidayeen attack on Municipal Committee Building in Pampore, the IGP said adding the required explosive was again being transported from north Kashmir.

The LeT module, as per the IGP, comprises Umar Khanday, who, he said, was involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat, Srinagar, one Musaib Ahmad Gojri Ahmed from Namlabal Pampore who was persuaded by Umar besides two more youth Muneeb Mushtaq and Shahid Sofi.

As per IGP Kumar, Musaib revealed about a container carrying 25 kg ammonia in his house he said was supposed to be used in the Fidayeen attack besides the rest of the explosives to be transported from north Kashmir.

With regard to the Sopore encounter, the IGP termed the killing of Al-Badr chief, Gani Khawja a “major success without any collateral damage”.

As per the IGP, two militant associates of Khwaja managed to flee from the spot.

Pertinently, Khwaja had crossed over to Pakistan in 2000 and returned in 2002 after which he was active for five years. Police arrested him in 2007 and he was booked under PSA. In 2008 he was released.

But he again became active by starting working as OGW till December 2015, as per police. In January 2018, he became active with Hizb, but switched to Al Badr in 2020 as its chief.

The IGP said that Khwaja was instrumental in recruiting youth into his outfit.

“He would also receive new militant groups in north Kashmir and also help them to reach South Kashmir districts. He would provide logistics support to militants and his killing is a big success for police and security forces,” the IGP said.

Police said it recovered one AK-47 riffle, 5 magazines and other incriminating material from Khwaja’s possession.