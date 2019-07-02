JAKFED Managing Director, others in ACB net

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Anti-Corruption Bureau, on Tuesday registered a case against Managing Director, other officers and officials of the JAKFED in connection with the bulk purchase of cement at highly exorbitant rates to cause “huge loss” to the state exchequer.

“A verification was conducted to look into the allegations that the MD and other officers and officials of JAKFED had made a bulk purchase of cement without any demand in lieu of pecuniary benefit and dumped the stock at Ware House Store/Railway Complex Store, thereby causing loss of Rs. 15 per bag on account of carriage charges,” the ACB said in a statement.

The statement claimed that “He (MD) had also allotted the contract for loading and unloading of cement of Railway Station valuing of Rs. 30 lakh illegally after obtaining gratification etc. It came to fore during verification that from April-2010 to August 2010 JAKFED procured Shree Cement (OPC) at the rate of Rs. 224 per bag, whereas during the financial year 2010-11, its sister agency Store Procurement Department (SPD) procured the same brand of cement at the rate of Rs. 187.31/-per bag.”