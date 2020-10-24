JAKLI hosts 'Jashn-e-Hunnar'

Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment (JAKLI) On Saturday hosted ‘Jashn-e-Hunnar’, featuring some young artists of Kashmir region.

In a statement issue here, the JAKLI spokespersons said that the aim of the event was to feature the young talent and also encourage them to carry forward their profession.

The spokesperson said that in today’s event, locals who have excelled in fine arts fields of music, painting and film making were felicitated by Commandant JAKLI Regimental Centre, Brig Sumesh Seth.

All the artists displayed their talents in an organized event. The evening started with a soulful retention of a sufiyana song by Farooq Umar Bhatt which was followed by a Kashmir folk song by Saqib Ahmad. The ‘Jashn-E-Hunar’ gained zenith with the light classical song of Junnaid Ahmad who was the winner of the recently concluded ‘Kashmir Ke Sitare’ competition. The musical segment was followed by introduction of Zameer Ahmad, an accomplished painter from Baramulla, who displayed his paintings. Later a short film ‘Who Dies’ by Rufy Khan was also screened.

Tasleem Khan, who conducted the proceedings, interacted with the judges including Ustad Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Gulzar Ahmad Ganaie, and Waheed Jeelani.